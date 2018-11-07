Gillum concedes to DeSantis in Florida governor's race

It's been 20 years since a Democrat served as Florida governor. It will be at least four more.

Republican gubernatorial nominee Ron DeSantis defeated Democratic nominee Andrew Gillum in a tightly contested election Tuesday night, following in the footsteps of three other Republicans before him.

Gillum conceded the race just before 11 p.m.

"I sincerely regret that I couldn't bring it home to you," Gillum told supporters Tuesday night in Tallahassee.

Then, he promised not to go away.

DeSantis was endorsed by President Donald Trump, who heaped high-praise on the conservative congressman.

A former U.S. Naval officer and federal prosecutor, DeSantis was elected to the U.S. House in 2012 and quickly ascended up the GOP political ladder, announcing his intention to run for Senate after Marco Rubio sought the presidency in 2016. When Rubio decided to seek re-election, DeSantis withdrew from the race and instead turned his attention to the governor's mansion.

Born in Jacksonville, DeSantis went on to attend Yale University and then went to Harvard University for law school.

DeSantis ran a largely negative campaign, accusing his opponent of corruption and being a failed mayor. Trump visited Florida twice in the final six days of the election to help build turnout for DeSantis.

Gillum ran a largely positive campaign while promising to expand health care, protect the environment and raise corporate taxes to boost education spending.

