Get real-time municipal election results

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. - Voters from six municipalities in Broward County and two in the Florida Keys headed to their polling locations Tuesday to cast their ballots.

Fort Lauderdale and Lauderdale-by-the-Sea voters were electing new mayors, while Pembroke Pines voters were choosing who would fill two commissioner seats.

Hallandale Beach voters were also deciding who would fill a vacant commissioner seat in their city.

Voters in Key West were asked to determine whether they wanted to raise the maximum height for affordable workforce housing projects on College Road.

In Key Colony Beach, voters received two ballot questions related to the election process. The first asked voters if city commissioners should serve four-year terms instead of two-year terms. The other asked voters whether they wanted a tie between two candidates to be decided by the city clerk instead of a runoff election.

LIVE ELECTION RESULTS Select Race Fort Lauderdale Hallandale Beach Lauderdale-by-the-Sea Pembroke Pines Coral Springs Pompano Beach Key West Key Colony Beach

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.