How to get discounted rides, free food for voting in South Florida

MIAMI - A number of companies are offering deals and freebies for voters on Election Day. Here are a few of the deals available for South Florida voters Tuesday:

Uber: The ride-sharing company is offering $10 discounts on rides to polling places Tuesday. Riders must select the cheapest available option, most likely Uber Pool, where riders share a car with other passengers. To access the discount, riders must use a promo code found in the Uber app. People who want to use the promotion should make sure they are running the most recent version of the Uber app. Note: The discount is only valid for a ride to the polls. The promotion doesn't apply to the return trip.

Lyft: Uber's ride-sharing rival teamed up with BuzzFeed to offer a similar discount for voters headed to the polls. Lyft is offering a 50 percent discount on rides to polling places for all riders. Voters can find their code by entering their ZIP code here. In some underserved districts, Lyft is offering free rides. Like Uber users, Lyft users should make sure they have the most recent version of the app downloaded.

Free scooter rides: Lime, the scooter ride-sharing company which operates in Miami, is offering free trips for voters. To access the free ride, Lime users can enter the promo code LIME2VOTE18 into their app to get a free 30-minute trip.

Pizza to the Polls: One national group is promising to send free pizza to people stuck in long lines at polling sites. People in long lines can request free pizza using this website. Pizza to the Polls said it has already delivered more than 1,000 pies to people who voted early including local voters in Miami Lakes and Parkland.

Shake Shack: The burger place, which recently opened its first location in Broward County in Fort Lauderdale, is offering free fries to people who show their "I Voted" sticker at its restaurants. Shake Shack also has South Florida locations in Aventura, Boca Raton, Coral Gables and Miami Beach.

Hungry Howie's: This national pizza chain with several locations in Broward County is offering voters a free medium one-topping pie with the purchase of a large pizza. People should use the promo code SAVE18 to access the deal.

Corner Bakery Cafe: The restaurant chain, with locations in Miami, Pembroke Pines and Boca Raton, is offering people who show an "I Voted" sticker a free brewed or cold brewed coffee with any purchase.

