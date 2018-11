MIAMI - After months of campaigning and millions of minutes of political ads, the midterms are finally here. And not surprisingly, all eyes are on Florida, which again has a number of races attracting national attention.

Local 10.com is hosting a election night live chat to provide live updates from the campaign trail and answer questions from readers.

Click Here to watch the stream and join the chat

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.