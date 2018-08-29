Moody, Shaw advance in race for attorney general

MIAMI - In the race for Florida, attorney general, Democrat Sean Shaw, a Tampa lawyer, will face off against Republican Ashley Moody, a former Florida circuit court judge.

With 73 percent of the vote, Shaw defeated Ryan Torrens, also an attorney from Tampa, while Moody, with 56 percent of the vote, prevailed over state lawmaker Frank White.

Moody and Shaw are vying to replace Attorney General Pam Bondi. Bondi, who appeared with Donald Trump on the campaign trail has long been rumored to be under consideration for a top job in his administration. For now, Bondi has recently begun appearing as co-host on the Fox News show "The Five."

In the race for agriculture commissioner, Nikki Fried defeated Roy Walker and Jeffrey Porter in the Democratic primary. In the Republican primary, Matt Caldwell defeated Baxter Troutman, Denise Grimsley and Mike McCalister.

Fried and Caldwell are vying to replace Adam Putnam who lost his bid for the Republican nomination for Florida governor.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.