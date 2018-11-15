Fla. Senate face headed to manual recount, state website claims

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - After recount numbers were counted, it appears the Florida Senate race is headed to a hand recount.

Despite no official word, the state's election website shows a mandatory manual recount has been ordered for the race between Democratic incumbent Bill Nelson and Gov. Rick Scott.

The margin between U.S. Sen. Bill Nelson and Gov. Rick Scott is still thin enough to trigger a second review. State law requires a hand recount of races with margins of 0.25 percentage points or less.

Counties have until Sunday to inspect the ballots that did not record a vote when put through the machines. Those ballots are re-examined to see whether the voter skipped the race or marked the ballot in a way that the machines cannot read but can be deciphered.

Republican Ron DeSantis is virtually assured of winning the nationally watched governor's race over Democrat Andrew Gillum. Florida finished a machine recount Thursday that showed Gillum without enough votes to force a manual recount.

South Florida counties reported different numbers for multiple races after the state-imposed Thursday deadline for the Florida recount has come and gone

Broward County had the largest gap, showing that all three Republican candidates in the closely contested races for governor, U.S. Senate and agriculture commissioner gained votes.

Broward County

Candidate Nov. 6 Total Recount Difference Rick Scott 211,119 210,513 -606 Bill Nelson 471,334 469,949 -1,385 Ron DeSantis 221,873 221,252 -621 Andrew Gillum 481,677 480,304 -1,373 Matt Caldwell 213,938 213,322 -616 Nikki Fried 478,829 477,448 -1,381

In Miami-Dade County, each candidate lost a couple hundred votes.

Miami-Dade County

Candidate Nov. 6 Total Recount Difference Rick Scott 316,014 315,817 -197 Bill Nelson 485,195 484,938 -257 Ron DeSantis 311,762 311,556 -206 Andrew Gillum 479,041 478,813 -228 Matt Caldwell 305,197 305,034 -163 Nikki Fried 475,785 475,594 -191

U.S. District Judge Mark Walker on Thursday rejected a request by U.S. Sen. Bill Nelson and Democrats to give counties more time to finish recounts.

"A vote denied is justice denied," Democratic gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum said in a statement Thursday. "The state of Florida must count every legally cast vote. As today's unofficial reports and recent court proceedings make clear, there are tens of thousands of votes that have yet to be counted. We plan to do all we can to ensure that every voice is heard in this process. Voters need to know that their decision to participate in this election, and every election, matters. It is not over until every legally casted vote is counted."

Next up will probably be a hand recount of all the races.

The election will be certified Tuesday.

