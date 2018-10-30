Obama is coming to campaign in South Florida. Here's how to get tickets

MIAMI - Former President Barack Obama plans to campaign for Democratic gubernatorial nominee Andrew Gillum in Miami on Friday. Tickets to the campaign event are free, but they are being distributed on a first-come, first-served basis.

Obama will appear at a rally along with Florida Sen. Bill Nelson at the Ice Palace Film Studios in Miami. A start time for the rally has not been announced.

The Florida Democratic Party said tickets can be obtained in person from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday and from noon to 8 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday at four sites in South Florida:

North Miami: 822 N.E. 125th St., Suite 110

Coral Gables: 354 Minorca Ave.

Miami Gardens: 16190 N.W. 27th Ave.

Fort Lauderdale: 1033 N.W. 6th St., Suite 206

Gillum's campaign is attracting top-tier Democrats in the campaign's final days. Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton was in South Florida last week while California Sen. Kamala Harris and former Vice President Joe Biden have also campaigned for Gillum in recent days.

Obama isn't the only political heavyweight coming to Florida this week. President Donald Trump will be holding a campaign rally with Republican gubernatorial nominee Ron DeSantis on Wednesday in the Fort Myers area. The event will be held at 7 p.m. at the Hertz Arena, 11000 Everglades Parkway in Estero.

