Parents of MSD massacre victims urge people to head to polls for midterms

PARKLAND, Fla. - Parents and students who lost children, friends and classmates in the Feb. 14 Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School massacre are urging people to head to the polls Tuesday for the midterm elections.

It's been nine months since Fred Guttenberg lost his 14-year-old daughter, Jaime, in the mass shooting, but he said time doesn't make her death any easier.

"Everything I do, I only do because my daughter got killed," he said. "Today, I vote for my daughter and all the victims of gun violence. But there's nothing happy about this."

Guttenberg and other Parkland parents are casting their ballots in the midterm elections, hoping the people they help put into office work to prevent similar tragedies.

"Anyone who stands up for gun safety, I'm voting for them," Guttenberg said. "The legislation that got passed in this state after Feb. 14, had this state done that after Pulse, my daughter would be alive today."

Not all parents and students affected by the MSD tragedy are voting for the same candidates this Election Day, but their main goal is the same: To prevent another mass shooting from every occurring in this state and country.

Vote today for our children’s future! We all know why Alyssa does not have one. pic.twitter.com/DR9ArjsAxU — Lori Alhadeff (@lorialhadeff) November 6, 2018

Today’s the day! Please go out and vote for my friends @ScottforFlorida and @RonDeSantisFL and republicans throughout the country! Together we will secure every school in America! Together we will #FixIt pic.twitter.com/qKn1IM6gZl — Andrew Pollack (@AndrewPollackFL) November 6, 2018

Today is the day that we all can make a change. Go out and Vote, you don’t want to feel what is to be in our shoes. 💔@ChangeTheRef @AMarch4OurLives @MomsDemand https://t.co/igRDXPOLrb — patricia padauy-oliver (@patriciapadauy) November 6, 2018

Our new reality,don’t let it be yours. Can happen anytime anywhere anyone. Gun violence doesn’t discriminate. This is America now. Vote Blue💙 pic.twitter.com/ZvEz7AVfVh — Mitch Dworet (@dworet) November 6, 2018

Today will have the highest youth turnout in midterms history.



Vote for our lives. — Matt Deitsch (@MattxRed) November 6, 2018

Remember the pain you feel every time you see another tragedy.



Remember the trauma countless American’s experience every day.



Remember the inaction from our leadership.



Vote November 6th.



Find your polling place here: https://t.co/0sWgEB7Kxl — March For Our Lives (@AMarch4OurLives) November 6, 2018

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.