Parents of Parkland victims are becoming skilled candidates

CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. - The parents of some the Parkland school shooting victims are turning their anger into action to change the face of the Broward County School Board.

Five seats are up for grabs on Aug. 28 and a new school board could mean a new superintendent.

Two candidates' profound loss is driving their bids for seats on the school board that they feel failed them.

"We will start with leadership. We'll start with defining priorities and a vision for what we want schools to be here in Broward County," said Ryan Petty, whose daughter Alaina was killed in the Valentine's Day shooting.

Petty and Lori Alhadeff, whose daughter Alyssa was killed, have developed into skilled candidates.

"Hopefully, there is low-hanging fruit we can get to first and then tackle the harder and more difficult and challenging issues," Alhadeff said.

In the five school board races, four candidates have connections to Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

No doubt, the parents have moved voters. One of them is Vanessa Camargo. She decided to become a U.S. citizen became of the race.

"I became a citizen and registered to vote because of (Alhadeff) and because of what happened in Parkland. That's why. I became overwhelmed," Camargo said.

