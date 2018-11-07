President Donald Trump to hold post-election news conference

President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally for Republican gubernatorial nominee Ron DeSantis in Fort Myers, Florida, Oct. 31, 2018.

WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump will hold a post-election news conference at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, the White House announced.

Trump closed out his midterm election rallies with one in Missouri that featured conservative stars, Republican hopefuls, favorite Democratic targets and a little drama.

Joining Trump on stage in the Mississippi River town of Cape Girardeau was native son and radio host Rush Limbaugh plus Fox News hosts Sean Hannity and Jeanine Pirro.

Trump's stump speech was interrupted for several minutes Monday night when a woman in the crowd required medical attention. People sang the hymn "Amazing Grace" as she was taken outside.

Trump's Missouri rally was his third of the day and his 11th in a spate of campaigning during which he accused Democrats of planning to ruin the country if they succeed in gaining power in Congress after Tuesday's midterm elections.

Democrats did indeed win control of the House of Representatives for the first time since 2011, while Republicans keep the Senate.

Ron DeSantis, who narrowly defeated Democratic Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum in the race for Florida governor, thanked Trump Tuesday night for "standing by me when it wasn't necessarily the smart thing to do."



Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.