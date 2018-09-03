Recount affirms Donna Korn has retained seat on Broward County School Board

Incument Donna Korn held on to her school board seat.

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. - Incumbent Donna Korn has retained her seat on the Broward County School Board, a recount completed Monday affirmed.

Korn, who holds Countywide At-Large Seat 8, was challenged by Ryan Petty, whose daughter, Alaina Petty, 14, was one of 17 people killed in the Feb. 14 shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland.

She was also challenged by 19-year-old Elijah Manley.

It was a tight race in the primary election between Korn and Petty, but Korn ultimately earned 50.3 percent of the vote, allowing her to avoid a runoff with Petty.

Meanwhile, Lori Alhadeff, whose daughter, Alyssa Alhadeff, 14, was also killed in the shooting won the District 4 seat in the primary election.

Running in an open seat vacated by Abby Freedman, Alhadeff defeated Michael Joseph Kottler and Tennille Doe-Decoste, whose son's best friend, Joaquin Oliver, was killed.

District 4 represents Parkland.

Earning 36 percent of the vote, incumbent Ann Murray will face Jim Silvernale in a runoff election on Nov. 5 for the District 1 seat, which covers Hollywood, Hallandale Beach and Dania Beach.

Natalia Garceau and Veronica Newmeyer were eliminated.

