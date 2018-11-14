Recount not technically finished in Miami-Dade County

DORAL, Fla. - While more than 800,000 votes have been recounted in Miami-Dade County, the recount process has yet to be completed, elections officials said Wednesday.

Local 10 News reporter Roy Ramos was told some provisional ballots are still being counted as well as ballots from disabled voters that were submitted through special machines.

Workers gave themselves a round of applause Tuesday night inside the Miami-Dade Supervisor of Elections Office in Doral after wrapping up a recount of more than 800,000 ballots.

"It is a testament of the staff," Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Gimenez said. "We have the largest county with the most ballots to count."

Crews worked well into the night separating the ballots spit out of the machine with an under vote or an over vote.

"These ballots are being extracted because, if a manual recount is called for, then those are the ballots that are going to be looked at," Gimenez said.

The count continued well into the afternoon as 206 provisional ballots were scanned by workers.

But officials said the recount in Miami-Dade County hasn't officially ended.

Workers are now manually going through the same ballots, searching for any stray provisional ballots that may have been missed.

It's all part of the process that election officials are calling quality assurance.

Counting of ballots from special ballot machines designed for disabled people who are unable to fill out the standard paper ballots also continues.

And because the Miami-Dade supervisor of elections has until 3 p.m. Thursday to turn in their recount to the state, officials said they want to make sure every vote is accounted for.



Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.