Republican candidates stay away from spending on TV ads

HIALEAH, Fla. - The race for Florida governor is the second most expensive in the country.

Neither of the candidates vying for the Republican governor candidacy are spending money on television advertisement and this could be costing them.

"It's because you all charge too much," said Agriculture Commissioner Adam Putnam.

The 44-year-old conservative Republican spent time with Cuban exiled Bay of Pigs veterans in Miami's Little Havana and was attending an event in Hialeah on Friday. His 39-year-old opponent, U.S. Rep. Ronald DeSantis, is banking on the endorsement of President Donald Trump.

"DeSantis is certainly very comfortable with the way of Washington, but I am focused on Florida ... There is no doubt in my mind that an awful lot of people at the Trump rally last night were Trump-Putnam voters," Putnam said during a Fox News interview on Wednesday.

The two billionaire Democratic candidates for governor, Jeff Greene and Philip Levine, are the only ones buying South Florida airtime and when it comes to name recognition it appears to be paying off in the streets of Miami.

Greene, a 63-year-old Palm Beach developer, is funding his own campaign and has promised that if he is the Democratic candidate he is going to bring a Democratic Senate to Tallahassee. The latest poll shows he is behind Levine, the former mayor of Miami Beach. Levine has the endorsement of Unite Here Florida, one of the largest service industry unions.

