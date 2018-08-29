Gov. Rick Scott moves on to face Bill Nelson for Senate seat

Gov. Rick Scott (right) will challenge U.S. Sen. Bill Nelson, D-Fla., (left) for his seat.

Rick Scott is one step closer to Washington.

Florida's governor won the Republican nomination for U.S. Senate in Tuesday's primary election, beating out Roque De La Fuente for the right to take on longtime U.S. Sen. Bill Nelson in November.

Scott is a two-term governor who beat out then-Attorney General Bill McCollum in the 2010 primary and narrowly defeated Democrat Alex Sink in the general election.

Nelson has served in Washington since he was elected to the U.S. House in 1978. After a failed bid for governor in 1990, Nelson served as state treasurer before returning to Washington as a member of the U.S. Senate in 2000.

