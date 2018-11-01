Ron DeSantis to make campaign stop at famous Versailles restaurant

MIAMI - Republican candidate for Florida governor Ron DeSantis and U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Florida, will be passing through South Florida’s most prominent political portal Thursday afternoon, less than a week ahead of the midterm election.

The two will meet and greet supporters at the Versailles restaurant in Little Havana -- an act considered a right of political passage -- and will no doubt have a cafecito in the process.

Earlier in the morning, the two attended a community outreach event in Kendall.

They met with religious leaders at the Alpha & Omega Church at 10 a.m. DeSantis implored the group of pastors attending to speak with their congregations on Sunday and ask them to vote for him.

DeSantis has been in a very tight race for governor with Democratic Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum, and the closer it gets to Election Day, the more mudslinging has been done by both campaigns.

At the fellowship gathering on Thursday morning, DeSantis once again went after Gillum's moral character and spoke about God.

The crowd in Little Havana will no doubt be predominantly Cuban-Americans, who are fiercely loyal to the Republican Party.

The restaurant has cordoned off the parking lot between the bakery and the cafeteria to handle the crowd.





