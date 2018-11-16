South Florida election offices begin hand recount

LAUDERHILL, Fla. - One recount down, another recount to go.

Election offices throughout Florida began hand counting almost 54,000 ballots Friday morning to determine who will be the state's next U.S. senator and agriculture commissioner.

Florida Department of State spokeswoman Sarah Revell said in a news release Thursday evening that unofficial returns from a machine recount had triggered a second recount in the Senate and agriculture races.

Broward County

Candidate Nov. 6 Total Recount Difference Rick Scott 211,119 210,513 -606 Bill Nelson 471,334 469,949 -1,385 Ron DeSantis 221,873 221,252 -621 Andrew Gillum 481,677 480,304 -1,373 Matt Caldwell 213,938 213,322 -616 Nikki Fried 478,829 477,448 -1,381

In Miami-Dade County, each candidate lost a couple hundred votes.

Miami-Dade County

Candidate Nov. 6 Total Recount Difference Rick Scott 316,014 315,817 -197 Bill Nelson 485,195 484,938 -257 Ron DeSantis 311,762 311,556 -206 Andrew Gillum 479,041 478,813 -228 Matt Caldwell 305,197 305,034 -163 Nikki Fried 475,785 475,594 -191

Unofficial recount results on the secretary of state's website show Republican Gov. Rick Scott with a .15 percentage point lead over Democratic incumbent U.S. Sen. Bill Nelson. State law requires a hand recount of races with margins of 0.25 percentage points or less.

Broward and Palm Beach counties -- two Democratic strongholds in South Florida -- failed to meet the state-imposed deadline to submit the results of the machine recounts. The result is that the state will use the original vote totals.

Palm Beach County Supervisor of Elections Susan Bucher said her office fell behind when the ballot-counting machines overheated Tuesday night. She complained that the antiquated machines only allow for races to be counted one at a time, and the malfunction made it impossible to catch up in time.

Meanwhile, in neighboring Broward County, the results of the machine recount were sent to the state about two minutes late.

Joe D'Alessandro, director for election planning and development, blamed the delay on his "unfamiliarity" with the state's website.

"I have taken responsibility for every act in this office, good, bad or indifferent," Broward County Supervisor of Elections Dr. Brenda Snipes said. "I've always held myself accountable."

The contest for governor between Republican former U.S. Rep. Ron DeSantis and Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum appeared all but over Thursday, with unofficial results of a machine recount showing DeSantis with a large enough advantage over Gillum to avoid a hand recount in that race.

But Gillum, who conceded on Election Day only to retract his concession later, wasn't ready to call it quits.

"A vote denied is justice denied," the Democratic gubernatorial candidate said in a statement Thursday. "The state of Florida must count every legally cast vote. As today's unofficial reports and recent court proceedings make clear, there are tens of thousands of votes that have yet to be counted. We plan to do all we can to ensure that every voice is heard in this process. Voters need to know that their decision to participate in this election, and every election, matters. It is not over until every legally casted vote is counted."

Results of the manual recounts are due by noon Sunday. The election will be certified Tuesday.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.