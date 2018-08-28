Voter turnout more encouraging in Broward, Miami-Dade

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. - There is no apathy when it comes to voting in the Florida primary, it seems.

Broward and Miami-Dade counties reported higher turnout for Tuesday's primary election than the last non-presidential primary.

In Broward County, about 203,000 voters had cast ballots as of mid-afternoon.

Meanwhile, about 244,000 voters had cast ballots in Miami-Dade County.

Those numbers include early and absentee voting.

While the turnout is still low (18 percent in Broward County and 16 percent in Miami-Dade County), those numbers are better than they were four years ago.

Miami-Dade County's deputy supervisor of elections said the total voter turnout for the last midterm primary election was 14.43 percent.

Final voter turnout numbers will be provided after the polls close at 7 p.m.

