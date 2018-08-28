Voters begin casting their ballots in primary election

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. - Voters came out bright and early Tuesday to cast their votes for the primary election.

"I vote every election," Todd Florin, of Miami Beach, said.

When it comes to the primary, Florin said there are a number of issues that determine his vote.

"Here in Miami Beach, I would say that the most important issue is anything to deal with the environment," he said. "We clearly suffer from the aspects of global warming."

Florin was one of the first to cast his ballot in Miami-Dade County after polls opened at 7 a.m.

"I come to vote because it’s my right," Victor Zelaya, of Miami Beach, said.

Zelaya also has never missed a primary.

For him, it's more about exercising his right.

"I vote because that's the right as citizens that we have, to vote," Zelaya said. "If you don't vote, then you get the other people elected who you don't want."

"I think that after the last election, we saw a lot of people that didn't participate, and are now moaning and groaning as a result," Scott Brown, of Miami Beach, said.

Brown said he was surprised to see his precinct in Miami Beach so empty.

"I thought that because there's been so much fervor and enthusiasm and importance based on this election, that people would really come out and voice their opinion," he said.

Broward County Supervisor of Elections Dr. Brenda Snipes said early voting numbers in Broward County have come in at 64,649, with close to 87,000 mail-by-votes.

"I want to be involved, so that was mainly it. I wanted to make sure that I had a say in what was going on," said a woman who voted at the Rick Case Honda in Davie.

With over 1 million registered voters in Broward County, Snipes said they are hoping to bring out about 150,000 voters Tuesday.

The polls will remain open until 7 p.m.





