Family Dollar to add alcohol to 1,000 stores

CHESAPEAKE, Va. - A new item will soon be found at your neighborhood Family Dollar store.

The company will soon add alcohol to the freezers and store shelves of about 1,000 stores nationwide to help generate sales.

However, it's doubtful the sale price of the alcoholic drinks will keep in step with Family Dollar's $1 price point, USA Today reports.

Family Dollar has many locations throughout South Florida from the Keys to Palm Beach County.

Along with the alcohol, the company plans on renovating at least 1,000 locations to also include party goods.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.