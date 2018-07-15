Family gathers to remember man found shot to death in Miami Lakes

MIAMI LAKES, Fla. - Family members gathered to remember Lester Hernandez, 37, consoling one another at a makeshift memorial two days after he was found shot to death in the back seat of a rental car that crashed into a tree.

"It is shocking. It is like we haven't processed it yet," said Marisabel Hernandez, a cousin of the victim.

Marisabel Hernandez told Local 10 News that the father and husband was searching for a better life in South Florida after moving from Cuba four years ago.

"He was such an incredible man, always working," Marisabel Hernandez said. "He was always there for everybody."

But Lester Hernandez's life was cut short after he was found shot to death in a Miami Lakes neighborhood around 7:30 p.m. Thursday near the intersection of Northwest 146th Street and 89th Avenue.

Local 10 News watched as police searched by air and ground for Lester Hernandez's killer, leaving family members with many unanswered questions.

"Who was it? Where is the car that he had?" Marisabel Hernandez asked.

As Lester Hernandez's wife mourns his loss, family members hope funds from a GoFundMe page will help her with the funeral arrangements as she tries to find a way to tell her 9-year-old son of his father's death.

Investigators said they need the public's help to find Lester Hernandez's killer. Anyone with information is urged to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS (8477).

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.