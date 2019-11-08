Family of teen killed in shooting speaks out

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. - Miami Gardens police are reviewing surveillance video that detectives say captured a man shooting and killing 17-year-old Rodney Hinds Jr as he sat in car parked at a Miami Gardens gas station late last month.

The chilling images capture the suspect as he walks around to the driver's side of the car, points his gun at Hinds and then opens fire.

Hinds was rushed to a nearby hospital after being shot several times, but ultimately died from his injuries.

"As far as him being in trouble or doing anything to anyone? No, that is not him. Humble, quiet and stays to himself. That's the kind of guy he is," said Rodney Hinds Sr.

It has been nearly two weeks, and a makeshift memorial still stands after a vigil where family and friends came to pay their respects.

"The girl was still sitting in the passenger seat, and he came here and the door was open, and he came through there and shot, bam, bam, bam," said Hinds Sr.

According to investigators, the deadly shooting happened at a Shell at the corner of Northwest 183rd Street and Northwest 8th Avenue at around 1 a.m. Saturday.

Police are now hoping someone will recognize the suspect seen wearing a distinctive hoodie with the word "hype" written on it. It also has black stripes with white strips along the sleeves.

The suspect who was captured on the surveillance cameras is described as being between 5-foot-10 - and 6 feet tall. If you recognize the man in the video, you are urged to call Miami Dade Police.

