Fatal rollover ends in Miami schoolyard

MIAMI - A pickup truck crashed through a fence and ended up on a Miami school’s property early Friday morning.

The crash happened near Henry M. Flagler Elementary School, and ended with the pickup truck being flipped upside down in the school’s field.

Because of the crash, West Flagler Street near Northwest 53 Avenue was shut down as detectives investigated.

Crime scene investigators were seen removing a body from next to the pickup truck.

It’s unclear how the crash happened.

