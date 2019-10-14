Father and son firefighters work together for first time

WESTON, Fla. - A father and son firefighter duo worked on the same truck for the first and last time Monday.

Kirk Morcus and his son Jake have spent a combined total of almost 37 years working for Broward County Fire Rescue.

Monday was their first time working out of the same rescue truck and came ahead of the elder Morcus' retirement.

"Next month I retire after 30 years, and next month I pass the baton to my son, which is a good feeling," Kirk said.

Kirk, who currently works at Station 67 in Weston, was hired by Broward County Fire Rescue around 30 years ago, not thinking his son would follow in his footsteps.

"When he was little, I brought him up to the fire stations. I took a picture of him in my bunker boots. Big smile. I put that picture up recently, now that he's a lieutenant," Kirk said.

Thanks to a special arrangement made by fire officials, Kirk and Jake were able to work together in the same rescue truck.

