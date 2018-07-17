Father of 43 children beaten, killed inside home

CHICAGO - A father of 43 children was beaten and killed inside his Chicago home last weekend.

The body of 63-year-old John Hearring was found in his apartment on Sunday, according to WLS.

Hearring, who was known as Nicholas, suffered head trauma in the incident. Police are investigating, although no arrests have been made.

Family members confirmed that Hearring had 43 children.

"He was the nicest man you'd ever want to meet. I don't get it. All this killing is so senseless and now they are targeting the elderly," said Gwen Bridgeforth, his daughter-in-law.

