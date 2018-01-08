Fire breaks out at Trump Tower in New York

NEW YORK - A fire broke out at Trump Tower in New York City on Monday morning, causing two injuries.

Firefighters responded to the small fire inside the 58-story building in Manhattan at 7:20 a.m.

The New York Daily News reports the fire began in the building's heating and cooling system.

“The New York Fire Department was here within minutes and did an incredible job," said President Trump's son Eric in an early morning tweet. "The men and women of the #FDNY are true heroes and deserve our most sincere thanks and praise!”

Two people were injured, with one man seen being taken away on a stretcher.

