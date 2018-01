MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - A fire erupted Friday morning inside a home in northwest Miami-Dade, authorities said.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Lt. Felipe Lay said no one was inside the home near Northwest 77th Street and 13th Avenue when the fire started.

Photos taken at the scene show the house fully engulfed in flames.

Lay said the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

