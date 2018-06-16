Fire in Lauderhill displaces family

LAUDERHILL, Fla. - A family is displaced after a house fire early Saturday morning in Lauderhill.

Lauderhill Fire Rescue responded to the home at 3831 NW 4th Street after multiple 911 calls from neighbors around 3:40 a.m. When units arrived, they were able to put the flames.

According to Assistant Fire Chief Jeff Levy, the fire started outside of the home and worked its way to the house. An investigator will determine the cause. Levy said the house had significant smoke and heat damage.

Everyone inside the home got out safely and they will be assisted by the Red Cross.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.