Firefighters put out blaze in Coral Springs

CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. - Firefighters in Coral Springs worked to put out a fire at 1225 Riverside Drive on Sunday evening.

The top floor of an apartment building was engulfed in flames.

An elderly woman was saved from her apartment, which was full of smoke, according to the Coral Springs-Parkland Fire Department.

"No firefighters were injured at this fire, but we did have one patient that we removed from an apartment next door to the fire apartment that suffered smoking inhalation, and she was transported to an area hospital," said Mike Moser, Division Chief of the Coral Springs-Parkland Fire Department.

Moser said the fire was out within 20 minutes.

Three people who live inside the unit where the fire started are getting help from the American Red Cross to find somewhere to stay.



