Fireworks used as apparent distraction from jewelry store theft at Florida Mall, deputies says

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - What was believed to have been shots fired at the Florida Mall Sunday evening was determined to have been fireworks set off in an apparent attempt to distract from a jewelry store theft, officials said.

While no injuries were suffered from the fireworks, Orange County Sheriff's Office officials said 11 people were injured while evacuating the area during the chaos. Six people refused treatment and five were taken to area hospitals, deputies said.

