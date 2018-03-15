At least 6 injured after newly-installed portion of FIU pedestrian bridge collapses

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - A newly-installed portion of a pedestrian bridge connecting Florida International University with the city of Sweetwater collapsed Thursday.

The 950-ton section of the $14.2 million bridge at Southwest Eighth Street and Southwest 109th Avenue was installed Saturday.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue officials confirmed that at least six people were injured. Authorities said one was taken to Kendall Regional Medical Center as a trauma alert.

Sky 10 was above the scene shortly after 2 p.m. as authorities placed a man onto a stretcher. Several vehicles could be seen pinned underneath the bridge and several people were sitting in the median as paramedics attended to them.

FIU officials previously told reporters that the bridge was being built using Accelerated Bridge Construction methods. The university said the modular construction method reduces potential risks to workers, commuters and pedestrians and minimizes traffic interruptions.

The university currently runs shuttles that ferry students across busy Eighth Avenue safely. A student died crossing Eighth Avenue in August after the shuttle service ended for the day.

Construction of the bridge began in the spring of 2017 and is expected to be completed in early 2019.

