Florida City officer arrested for falsifying police reports

FLORIDA CITY, Fla. - A Florida City police officer was arrested Friday and charged with two counts of official misconduct as a result of allegedly falsifying police reports.

Ken Armenteros surrendered today after an investigation by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement and the Miami-Dade State Attorney's Office found he was untruthful regarding events from an incident on Sept. 12, 2016.

During the incident, Armenteros claimed he was off-duty and riding his motorcycle when he was flagged down by Christopher Maurice Lewis in an area officers described as being "known for narcotics sales."

Armenteros said Lewis offered to sell him marijuana and told the officer he had cocaine at his home. Upon arriving at Lewis' home, Armenteros reported he pulled out his badge to begin an arrest after observing what he said was a "large paper package resembling a brick, open in the middle with a large white rocky substance."

Armenteros said while he was calling for back-up, Lewis reached for his gun and struck the officer.

Lewis was arrested when Florida City officer arrived on the scene.

But an investigation showed that Armenteros' statement did not match up with the observations of other on-scene officers.

Also, the official police reports, which was signed by Florida City officer Manuel Neyra, were actually written by Armenteros.

Charges against Lewis were dropped after Armenteros' false reports were discovered.

“A police officer’s credibility is one of his most valuable law enforcement tools,” said State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle in a statement. “The filing of any false document undermines that officer’s ability to testify in court. As State Attorney, I know that one can never truly discover the truth once it has been layered with distortions or lies.”

Official misconduct is a 3rd Degree felony.

