Florida sex offender busted trying to play Santa Claus

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A registered sex offender from Florida was arrested after he attempted to play Santa Claus as a professional job without disclosing his prior crimes.

Orange County deputies arrested Robert Kendel, 48, after they contacted him through his ad on Craigslist. The ad showed Kendel with a child on his lap, WFTV reports.

Kendel showed up at the meeting place dressed in his Santa suit, believing he would be working a corporate party at a Central Florida park. Before his arrival, officials cleared the area of children.

Deputies said Kendel never listed his Santa job, which he's allegedly worked for 33 years, as his employment as he was required to do after being found guilty of sexually battering a child under 12 in the 90s.

During his time playing Santa Claus, Kendel worked numerous birthday parties.

Kendel's wife defended her husband, saying he was just trying to earn extra money over the holidays.

