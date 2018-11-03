'Show Up For Shabbat' movement gets support after attack in Pittsburgh

PLANTATION, Fla. - Temples around the world showed solidarity on Friday evening after 11 people were killed in the attack on the Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh nearly a week after the deadliest attack on Jews in the United States.

The American Jewish Committee’s #ShowUpForShabbat movement inspired Jewish communities, elected officials and religious leaders across the nation to go to Shabbat services this week to fight anti-Semitism.

"We are not afraid," said David Harris, CEO of the American Jewish Committee, in a statement. "We are not going to think twice about affirming our identity and faith…We are determined to ensure that love triumphs over hate, good over evil, unity over division. That’s our America."

Shabbat, which is the traditional Jewish day of rest, is observed from Friday evening to Saturday evening with prayers, family gatherings and festive meals. Ramat Shalom Synagogue in Plantation opened their doors to people of all faiths.

"We are Jewish, other people are Catholic, some are Muslim," said Alan Cohen of Pittsburgh. "It doesn't matter to us."

