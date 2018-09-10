1 drowns, 2 injured in central Florida's rough surf

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. - Beach patrol officials say one man drowned in the rough waters off central Florida’s Atlantic Coast and two others were injured when large waves slammed them onto sandbars.

Volusia County Ocean Rescue Capt. Andrew Etheridge tells The Daytona Beach News-Journal that 64-year-old Steven Kolaczewski was unresponsive when crews reached him on Sunday afternoon. They pulled him from the surf and performed CPR but he was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Etheridge says one person suffered a fractured arm when tossed by the wave into a sandbar, while another had back and neck injuries. He says 13 people were pulled from the water.

Officials are expecting surf conditions to worsen this week as Hurricane Florence approaches the U.S. coastline.

