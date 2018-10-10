2 dead, 2 wounded in shooting at Fort Myers shopping center

Two people were killed and two others were wounded Tuesday night in a shooting at the Bell Tower Shops in Fort Myers.

FORT MYERS, Fla. - Two people are dead and two more have been wounded in a shooting at a shopping center in Florida.

Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno said the Tuesday night shooting at the Bell Tower Shops in Fort Myers doesn't appear to be random.

WBBH reports a woman at the scene said she was celebrating her birthday when someone fatally shot her husband and son.

Marceno said authorities were called to the shooting about 9:30 p.m. and found the victims. Authorities haven't released their identities, and Marceno gave no further information.

Marceno said the injured people have been taken to a hospital. He said the severity of their wounds is unknown. He said authorities will release more information later.



