2 dead after plane crashes into SUV on Florida road

OCALA, Fla. - Two people died when a plane crashed into an SUV on a busy Florida road.

The plane crashed Thursday morning on State Road 200 near Southwest College Road.

Ocala police said the plane struck an SUV during the crash.

Police said two people in the plane died at the scene. Their names haven't been released.

A man in the SUV was taken to a hospital. His condition was not immediately available.

Police expect the road to be closed for several hours during the investigation.

