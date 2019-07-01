20 new laws go into effect in Florida today

WDAY, ATT/Simulator Video via CNN

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - July 1 is not just the start of a new month, but it's also the debut of 20 new laws in Florida.

Starting Monday you need to be aware of what's now legal and what's not in the Sunshine State, and we're not just talking about the texting and driving law.

Here are some of the bigger new laws that go into effect on July 1.

TEXTING AND DRIVING

Yes, the "big one." Starting July 1, texting on your phone while driving will now be a primary offense, meaning police can pull you over without having another reason.

BRIGHT FUTURES

Florida students will now face tougher requirements to receive Bright Futures scholarships which cover tuition and fees at state universities and colleges. Student SAT scores must hit 1330 instead 1290 to have all costs covered.

TESTING TEACHERS

Standards for teacher testing requirements for certification will be lowered.

VAPING

Vaping is now prohibited in enclosed indoor workplaces.

CHEAP PRESCRIPTIONS

Less expensive drugs that are approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration can now be imported from Canada and other countries.

FIREFIGHTER BENEFITS

Firefighters with cancer will get access to benefits. This applies to familes of firefighters who have died from the disease.

HOME GARDENS

Florida residents can now grow fruit and vegetables in their front yard without fear of being fined by local governments.

