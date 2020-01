Published: January 14, 2020, 10:53 am Updated: January 14, 2020, 11:01 am

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Gov. Ron DeSantis will deliver his State of the State address Tuesday morning in Tallahassee as the 2020 legislative session officially begins.

The governor’s speech will mark the start of Florida’s 60-day legislative session.

DeSantis is scheduled to speak at 11 a.m.