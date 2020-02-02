Florida Highway Patrol troopers search for 2 men in fatal hit-and-run crash

PALM HARBOR, Fla. – Florida Highway Patrol troopers are searching Sunday for the hit-and-run driver who ran a red light and plowed into a car, killing three members of a family.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the crash happened late Saturday in Palm Harbor, north of St. Petersburg.

A 2010 Nissan Versa containing the family turned left onto a road and was struck from behind by a 2013 Buick Lacrosse that had run the light, the FHP said in a statement.

That caused the Nissan to spin, fully ejecting its driver and one of the passengers and partially eject the other. None were wearing seat belts and all died at the scene.

The Buick’s driver and passenger abandoned the Buick and ran away.

The victims’ names were not released, but they were identified as a 65-year-old Bruce Johnson, 49-year-old Lisa Johngon and an 18-year-old Glenworth Johnson, all from Clearwater.

The FHP is asking anyone with information to call 813-558-1800 or Pinellas County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-873-8477.