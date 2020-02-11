Detectives search for accused gunman in mall shooting in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. – Detectives are searching for Daniel Everett, a former Under Armour manager who returned to shoot up the Orlando International Premium Outlets mall after he was fired on Monday.

Everett, 46, is accused of killing Eunice Marie Vazquez, a former colleague at Under Armour at 4951 International Dr., and fleeing in a silver 2012 Kia Sorento.

Police say Eunice Marie Vazquez was fatally shot by her former coworker at the Under Armour store on Feb. 10, 2020. (Image courtesy of family) (WKMG 2020)

According to Orlando Police Chief Orlando Rolon, Everett sent an e-mail with a list of people who had complained about him at work.

Rolon is asking anyone with information about Everett’s whereabouts to call 911 or the Orlando Police Department at 321-235-5300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-423-8477.

