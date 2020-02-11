Detectives search for accused gunman in mall shooting in Orlando
ORLANDO, Fla. – Detectives are searching for Daniel Everett, a former Under Armour manager who returned to shoot up the Orlando International Premium Outlets mall after he was fired on Monday.
Everett, 46, is accused of killing Eunice Marie Vazquez, a former colleague at Under Armour at 4951 International Dr., and fleeing in a silver 2012 Kia Sorento.
According to Orlando Police Chief Orlando Rolon, Everett sent an e-mail with a list of people who had complained about him at work.
Rolon is asking anyone with information about Everett’s whereabouts to call 911 or the Orlando Police Department at 321-235-5300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-423-8477.
WKMG ClickOrlando staff contributed to this story.
