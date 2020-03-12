76ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call (954) 364-2526.

76ºF

Florida

Rapper Kodak Black pleads guilty to weapons charge in NY

Associated Press

Tags: entertainment, Kodak Black, Arts
FILE - In this Aug. 27, 2017 file photo, Kodak Black arrives at the MTV Video Music Awards at The Forum in Inglewood, Calif. The mother of the rapper and a group of lawyers called a news conference on Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, to discuss what they claim is his mistreatment in a federal prison in Miami. But they discovered that just an hour earlier, Black had been put on a prison bus to federal facility in Kentucky, a thousand miles away. Black was sentenced in November 2019 to more than three years in prison after pleading guilty to weapons charges stemming from his arrest just before a scheduled concert performance in May. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)
FILE - In this Aug. 27, 2017 file photo, Kodak Black arrives at the MTV Video Music Awards at The Forum in Inglewood, Calif. The mother of the rapper and a group of lawyers called a news conference on Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, to discuss what they claim is his mistreatment in a federal prison in Miami. But they discovered that just an hour earlier, Black had been put on a prison bus to federal facility in Kentucky, a thousand miles away. Black was sentenced in November 2019 to more than three years in prison after pleading guilty to weapons charges stemming from his arrest just before a scheduled concert performance in May. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File) (2017 Invision)

LOCKPORT, N.Y. – Rapper Kodak Black pleaded guilty Thursday to a weapons charge stemming from a stop at the Canadian border crossing near Niagara Falls last April.

The music artist, whose legal name is Bill Kapri, was arrested after he drove a Cadillac Escalade across the Lewiston-Queenston International Bridge into the United States with three other men. State police say the men had marijuana and a loaded pistol without a permit when they were detained by U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers.

Kodak Black pleaded guilty Thursday to second-degree criminal possession of a weapon in Niagara County Court, according to WKBW in Buffalo. He faces two to seven years in prison when he's sentenced on March 24.

In November, Kodak Black was sentenced to 46 months in federal prison for illegally buying a gun in his home state of Florida. The New York sentence will be served concurrently with the federal one, according to State Supreme Court Justice Richard Kloch.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.