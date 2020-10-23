84ºF

$25,000 offered for info about dead smalltooth sawfish

Associated Press

NOAA's Office of Law Enforcement is conducting an investigation involving the deaths of six critically endangered smalltooth sawfish in Everglades City.
NOAA's Office of Law Enforcement is conducting an investigation involving the deaths of six critically endangered smalltooth sawfish in Everglades City. (National Park Service photo)

EVERGLADES CITY, Fla. – Wildlife officials and a non-profit group are offering $25,000 for information about six critically endangered smalltooth sawfish found killed in Florida.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration announced Thursday that it would pay up to $20,000 for information leading to a criminal conviction or civil penalty.

The Center for Biological Diversity announced an additional $5,000 reward.

An Everglades National Park employee recently reported the dead sawfish and two dead bonnethead sharks along a causeway south of Everglades City, which is in Collier County.

If you have information, you are urged to call the NOAA Enforcement Hotline at 1-800-853-1964. Tips may be left anonymously.

