$25,000 offered for info about dead smalltooth sawfish

EVERGLADES CITY, Fla. – Wildlife officials and a non-profit group are offering $25,000 for information about six critically endangered smalltooth sawfish found killed in Florida.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration announced Thursday that it would pay up to $20,000 for information leading to a criminal conviction or civil penalty.

The Center for Biological Diversity announced an additional $5,000 reward.

An Everglades National Park employee recently reported the dead sawfish and two dead bonnethead sharks along a causeway south of Everglades City, which is in Collier County.

If you have information, you are urged to call the NOAA Enforcement Hotline at 1-800-853-1964. Tips may be left anonymously.