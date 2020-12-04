70ºF

Florida

Fugitive of 35 years was living in Florida under fake ID

Associated Press

Tags: Crime, Florida
Howard Farley Jr., 72, faces a passport charge and up to 10 years in prison.
Howard Farley Jr., 72, faces a passport charge and up to 10 years in prison. (Marion County Sheriff's Office)

OCALA, Fla. – Authorities say a man who fled a drug conspiracy charge in Nebraska 35 years ago has been arrested in Florida, where he was living under a false identity.

Court records show 72-year-old Howard Farley Jr. was arrested Wednesday at his north Florida home.

He faces a passport charge in Ocala federal court and up to 10 years in prison.

According to a criminal complaint, Farley applied for a passport in February using the false identity.

In 1985, Farley and 73 others were indicted by a federal grand jury in Nebraska. Records show that Farley was the only defendant not apprehended in the case.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.