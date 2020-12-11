Parents, teachers cry foul over sheriff’s student database

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. – Some parents and teachers in the Tampa Bay area are asking for changes in a program used by a Florida sheriff to profile students as potential criminals.

The Pasco County Council PTA asked school district officials to review the program and its data sharing agreement with the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office.

In addition, a group of teachers is circulating a petition calling for the sheriff’s database of “at-risk” children to be deleted.

The outcry came after a Tampa Bay Times investigation revealed the sheriff’s office keeps a list of students it believes “could fall into a life of crime.”