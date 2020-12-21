Sheriff: Deputy shot man after traffic stop confrontation

ORLANDO, Fla. – Officials say a sheriff’s deputy shot a man during a confrontation following a traffic stop Sunday near Orlando.

Orange County Sheriff John Mina says the man suffered injuries that aren’t thought to be life-threatening. He says the deputy stopped the man because the motorcycle he was driving had a tag that was curled up and difficult to read.

Mina says the driver ran toward an apartment complex. The deputy confronted him in a darkened breezeway.

Mina says the deputy thought the man reached for a weapon. He fired once, hitting the man in the leg.

Mina says investigators are reviewing the deputy’s body camera footage.