Tornado hits Tallahassee, closing airport and causing damage

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – A tornado touched down near Florida’s capital city airport, causing damage and knocking out weather radar before moving east into residential neighborhoods.

The National Weather Service reports the tornado touched down late Wednesday morning.

Tallahassee International Airport was closed as officials assessed damage, but there were no reported injuries at the facility. The city said hundreds of customers were without power.

There was also reported damage in the city’s Southwood community, home to several state offices, as well as scattered neighborhoods south of downtown.

The damage assessment is underway at @TLHAirport, which remains closed. pic.twitter.com/9q9wg3yfZo — City of Tallahassee (@CityofTLH) January 27, 2021

Here’s some pics of damage at ktlh from the confirmed tornado that just passed, and of course, a picture of the radar since the last year or so has not been kind to radars. @NWSTallahassee pic.twitter.com/wUYsGv1jZB — Harrison Prieto (@harr1sonpr1eto) January 27, 2021

Check out the backup of traffic on I-10 right now. Crews closed down a portion of the highway due to water on the road. @abc27 pic.twitter.com/O6weA6NZxW — Chantelle Navarro (@ChantelleABC27) January 27, 2021

This is the scene on Four Oaks BLVD. Numerous large branches taken down by tornado warned storm that passed through Southeast Tallahassee. @abc27 pic.twitter.com/pNotw3pY4N — Dave Vogan (@Dave_WX) January 27, 2021