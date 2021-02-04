Car stolen with $10K worth of COVID-19 vaccines, Florida police say

PLANT CITY, Fla. – Florida police are investigating the theft of a car that was carrying $10,000 worth of COVID-19 vaccine.

The Plant City Police Department said Thursday that it is searching for a man suspected of having stolen the vehicle with 30 vials inside.

The car, a 2018 gray Hyundai Accent, was stolen from the Strawberry Festival Grounds parking lot at 2805 W. Reynolds St. around 4 p.m. Wednesday, police said in a news release. The license plate for the car is NPJJ58.

The police report says the car had been left unlocked with the engine running by a driver who worked for a contractor that provides logistical support. Contractor CDR Maguire says the driver had gotten out of the car to find a security guard to allow him to enter the site.

The company says it has no reason to believe the thief knew the vials were in the car.

The thief is described as a man in his early 20s with long hair, wearing a light-colored hoodie.

License plate number of a stolen 2018 gray Hyundai Accent (Copyright 2021 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

Information from Local 10 news partner WKMG was included in this report.