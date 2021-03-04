CVS offering virus vaccine to Florida teachers under 50

All Florida teachers, child care workers can now get COVID-19 vaccine at CVS pharmacies.

MIAMI – The CVS Pharmacy chain is vaccinating Florida teachers under age 50, circumventing state orders limiting coronavirus inoculations to those over that age.

The chain also began vaccinating day care and preschool teachers Wednesday.

DeSantis has not yet opened the vaccination program to them.

CVS is giving inoculations in two dozen cities across the state.

CVS said it is following Biden administration guidelines.

For teachers, Florida limits the vaccine to educators 50 and older who work in kindergarten through 12th grade. The federal guidelines allow day care workers, preschool teachers and educators in elementary, middle and high schools to be vaccinated with no age limit.

