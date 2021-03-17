78ºF

Data: Florida’s texting-while-driving law rarely enforced

The Associated Press

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a new law in 2019 making texting while driving a primary traffic offense in Florida, with a $30 fine for a first offense that routinely climbs to over $100.

But the new law against texting is rarely enforced, according to official state figures.

Florida also has failed its requirements under the law to track comprehensively how many drivers are ticketed statewide – and whether police are targeting minorities.

Those in charge of writing tickets also complained that the young law has too many loopholes.

