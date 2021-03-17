Man gets three years for lying about hurricane damage

ORLANDO, Fla. – A Florida man has been sentenced to three years in federal prison for lying about damage caused by Hurricane Irma.

Records show 49-year-old Steven Rembert was sentenced Monday in Orlando federal court.

He pleaded guilty in December to disaster assistance fraud.

An indictment says Rembert falsified records concerning his primary residence in September 2017 when submitting an application for assistance to the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

Hurricane Irma struck Florida in September 2017, causing about $50 billion in damage throughout the state.